Sen. Manar to Kick Off Golden Apple Program to Tackle State's Teacher Shortage Crisis
CARLINVILLE – To address the state’s staggering teacher shortage crisis, Golden Apple is launching “Accelerators,” a new program that will expedite the preparation of highly-qualified teachers in areas of Illinois most in need.
The new teacher residency and licensure program will recruit college seniors and those with bachelor’s degrees outside of teaching who have backgrounds that can position them to teach in high-need areas, such as special education, STEM and bilingual education. The new program will place them in a one-year teacher residency in a high-need school district located in either southern, central, or western Illinois.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), the lead budget negotiator for the Illinois Senate Democrats, garnered bipartisan support to fund the Accelerators teacher residency program in the fiscal year 2020 budget last spring. The program is part of a series of initiatives proposed by Manar to remedy Illinois’ teacher shortage.
Blackburn College is among the first partners in the Golden Apple Accelerators program and on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Lumpkin Learning Commons at Blackburn College, officials from both Blackburn College and Golden Apple will kick-off this first-ever partnership.
Who: State Senator Andy Manar
John McClusky, Blackburn Interim President & Provost
Alan Mather, Golden Apple President
Michelle Mueller, Regional Office of Education #40 Superintendent
Cindy Rice, Blackburn Education Department Chair
Michelle Stacy, Blackburn Professor of Education & Golden Apple Scholar
Blackburn University Golden Apple Scholars
When:? 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11
Where: ?Lumpkin Learning Commons at Blackburn College
700 College Ave.
Carlinville, IL 62626
