MARYVILLE – In partnership with the Illinois Treasurer’s office, State Senator Kris Tharp is bringing the popular I-Cash services to Metro East residents in Wood River and Caseyville.

“Unclaimed property is commonly intangible and thus more difficult for families to know what is owed to them,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “I encourage any Illinois resident to visit an I-Cash event to check if they have any unclaimed property.”

The Treasurer’s office has more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds for Illinois residents. To offer families an opportunity to search the database and file a claim, the first event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Wood River Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.

The second event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St.

A final I-Cash event is scheduled for 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Wood River City Hall, 111 N. Wood River Ave.

“It’s worth the few minutes it takes to stop by an event like this,” said Tharp. “You might be pleasantly surprised with the outcome."

Questions should be directed to Sen. Kris Tharp’s office at 618-251-9840.

