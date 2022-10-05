MARYVILLE – In partnership with the Southern Illinois Area Police Chiefs Association, State Senator Kris Tharp hosted a meeting Tuesday for Metro East police officials to discuss their concerns with the SAFE-T Act.

Sen. Kris Tharp“With my background as a law enforcement officer, my priorities as a senator remain ensuring that our communities are safe, keeping violent criminals off our streets and supporting police officers to effectively perform their duties,” said Senator Tharp (D-Bethalto). “Tuesday’s conversation was vital to addressing concerns in the SAFE-T Act, and I thank the chiefs for their participation.”

To give members of SIPCA an opportunity to voice their concerns and propose changes to the SAFE-T Act, Senator Tharp hosted a meeting Tuesday morning with 30 police officials from around southern Illinois at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building. In an effort to improve public safety, Senator Tharp plans bring their concerns to the negotiating table in Springfield.

To hear opinions from constituents, Senator Tharp is also encouraging residents to call his office at 618-251-9840 to report changes they would like to see to the SAFE-T Act.

