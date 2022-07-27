MARYVILLE – Illinois will institute a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies, and working families can expect to have reduced shopping costs ahead of the upcoming academic year, State Senator Kris Tharp announced.

“As a nod to our working parents, guardians and teachers in Illinois, lowering the tax rate on school supplies reduces a burden when preparing students and classrooms for the academic year,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “By instituting a tax holiday, Illinois can help relieve families and educators of some financial costs in order to ensure students have the tools to be successful in the upcoming school year.”

The law lowers the state tax rate on school supplies, eligible clothes and footwear from 6.25% down to 1.25% for 10 days from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, 2022.

“By lowering the tax rate to be competitive with neighboring states, we can give residents one more reason to shop local,” Tharp said. “We need to be doing all we can to support small businesses in our communities.”

Public Act 102-0700 took effect with the governor’s signature on April 19, 2022 and was fully implemented with the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget on July 1, 2022.

