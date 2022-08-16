MARYVILLE – State Senator Kris Tharp joined officials Monday to announce a combined $7.6 million to support restoration projects in Alton, Collinsville and Edwardsville.

“Take a walk or drive down any Main Street in the Metro East, and you’ll be met with character, historic buildings and cultural history,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “For those of us who are proud to live here and call this area home, we understand its potential to be a major tourism destination, and I’m pleased to announce this funding to help bring these plans in Alton, Collinsville and Edwardsville to fruition.”

Funded in part through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program and the American Rescue Plan Act, three entities in Madison County were awarded funds to develop downtown areas:

Alton Works - $3,000,000

City of Collinsville - $1,828,350

City of Edwardsville - $2,869,031

To restore the city’s once vibrant history, Alton Works has plans to use the funding to revitalize the downtown area and build a business incubator in the former Wedge Bank Building.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Collinsville has plans to use the funding to undertake a new project in working to revitalize a nationally-popular, economic corridor from St. Louis Road and Main Street near uptown and ending at the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage site.

To expand economic development and support business growth on Main Street, the City of Edwardsville will use the grant to improve water, sewer and streetscape infrastructure.

“I’d like to extend my appreciation to the local officials—the mayors, city councils and other community members who have gotten us to this point,” said Tharp. “The combined $7.6 million investments into Alton, Collinsville and Edwardsville will create jobs for residents, modernize infrastructure, and encourage patrons and visitors to explore the local downtown.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $106 million in capital grants that were awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across Illinois. The historic Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represents the largest-ever Rebuild Illinois investment focused on community revitalization.

A full list of grantees is available on DCEO’s website.

More like this: