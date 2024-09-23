MADISON COUNTY – State Senator Erica Harriss has once again teamed up with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office for two ICASH events this fall which could help Illinoisans find and claim money owed to them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This event is a great opportunity for residents to find out if there is any money out there owed to them,” said Senator Harriss. “Last year, a constituent of mine was awarded more than $15,000 through this state program. After finding much success in this event, we knew we needed to bring it back for residents of the Metro East.”

The first event will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, from 1PM-4PM in council chambers at Alton City Hall (101 East 3rd Street, Alton, IL). The second event will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 1PM-4PM at the Caseyville Community Center (909 South Maine Street, Caseyville, IL).

Registration for each event is not required. For more information or questions, please contact Amanda Brown at abrown@sgop.ilga.gov or by calling 217-782-0956.