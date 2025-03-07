WOOD RIVER - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is excited to once again partner with several Metro East organizations for her annual Community Shred Event and Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Wood River.

This event, held in recognition of Earth Month, will provide community members with an opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive documents, donate gently used items, and drop off unused prescription medications.

“With spring cleaning in full swing, this event gives residents a convenient way to responsibly clear out household clutter while giving back to those in need,” said Senator Harriss. “From donating hygiene products to properly disposing of prescriptions, we are making it easy for the community to contribute to a cleaner and safer environment.”

A shred truck will be available for the secure disposal of confidential documents. Additionally, the following organizations will be on hand to collect donations:

I Support the Girls – Edwardsville: Unopened menstrual hygiene products, new packaged or tagged underwear, and gently used clean bras of all sizes and types.

Unopened menstrual hygiene products, new packaged or tagged underwear, and gently used clean bras of all sizes and types. The Metro East Humane Society: Cleaning supplies and pet care items for dogs and cats.

Cleaning supplies and pet care items for dogs and cats. The Glen-Ed Pantry: Clean, gently used, toys, small household items, small appliances, jewelry, and nonperishable food items.

Clean, gently used, toys, small household items, small appliances, jewelry, and nonperishable food items. Wood River Parks and Recreation: Gently used youth sports equipment.

Gently used youth sports equipment. Wood River Police Department: Unused prescription drugs.

Unused prescription drugs. Soles4Souls: New or gently worn shoes.

New or gently worn shoes. Lions Club: Clean, gently used eyeglasses.

“This event is an easy way to support local charities while helping the environment,” added Sen. Harriss. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to declutter, donate, and make a positive impact in our community.”

The event will take place at the Wood River Police Department parking lot, 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River, IL, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

For more information about accepted items, click here

