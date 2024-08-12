EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to help bring professional licensing assistance to the Metro East.

“A top constituent issue at my office has been the delays and challenges with IDFPR,” said Senator Harriss. “While my office has had success in working alongside this state agency as they navigate transitioning to a more modern system, it made sense to bring them to our area to further assist those having trouble with their applications.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The IDFPR is Illinois’ primary regulatory agency, responsible for ensuring that professional licenses—covering a wide range of fields including healthcare, social work, and business—meet the state’s legislative and regulatory requirements.

"We're fortunate to have so many skilled professionals in the Metro East," Senator Harriss added. "It's our responsibility as a state to ensure that licenses are granted in a fair and timely manner. By hosting this event, I hope we can resolve application issues and reduce wait times, allowing our professionals to continue working and practicing here in Illinois."

The event will be held at Senator Harriss’ Edwardsville District Office on Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 4PM-7PM at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B. For more information, or any questions, please contact Amanda Brown at abrown@sgop.ilga.gov.

More like this: