EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is excited to announce her annual “Valentines for Seniors” Card Drive is now underway, and she needs your help in making cards for area seniors.

“This card drive is a simple but meaningful way for our community to spread love and joy to those who may feel overlooked on a day centered around love,” said Senator Harriss. “Through this initiative, we hope to brighten the day of local seniors in nursing homes, assisted-living, and long-term care facilities.”

Senator Harriss invites students, scout troops, churches, families, and community groups to participate by crafting heartfelt, homemade Valentine’s Day cards. These cards will be hand-delivered to residents in facilities across the 56th District.

Cards can be dropped off at Senator Harriss’ District Office, located at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville through Feb. 7, 2025. Drop-offs are welcome during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or in the mailbox outside the office after hours.

For more information on the initiative, contact Amanda Brown at abrown@sgop.ilga.gov or Senator Harriss’ District Office at 618-307-5789.

