GODFREY – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) welcomed 44 high school students to the Lewis and Clark Community College Campus Thursday for her annual Fall Youth Advisory Council (YAC) meeting. The event allows students to get a firsthand experience in the process of state government.

“It’s great to see new and returning students at my Youth Advisory Council each year,” said Senator Harriss. “This council gives our high school students a glimpse into the state government process, while also allowing them the opportunity to meet and network with other high school students from schools across the district.”

Students at this year’s council started their day by meeting with Senator Harriss, followed by presentations from Megan Tyler, Executive Director of Sacred Spaces of CARE, and Elizabeth Grant, Professor at LCCC and Edwardsville Alderwoman.

“I am inspired by leadership, and I want to lead in my study of engineering for the future. I have learned that leadership is about people, and you have to listen to the people and do what they want and communicate and cooperate together to accomplish things,” said Granite City High School’s, Andrew Willaredt.

After hearing from guest speakers, students were provided lunch by Meridian Health. Students then spent the afternoon brainstorming and presenting bill ideas for legislation to be debated on by their peers.

“I have learned that even though people have differences of opinions that you can still connect in some ways, and it can change your minds and other people’s minds,” said O’Fallon Township High School’s, Kalleigh Austin, “I am so privileged to have this experience to be picked out of almost 1,000 kids at my school, I am extremely excited about the spring and I am so grateful to have this opportunity.”

The fall event is the first of two parts in Senator Harriss’ Youth Advisory Council. Participants from this YAC will reconvene in the spring at the State Capitol to debate legislation in a mock committee hearing and experience the legislative process firsthand in Springfield.

Marquette Catholic High School’s, Rodger Zawondniak says he looks forward to visiting the State Capitol for the first time during the spring council, “Just to see and meet the policy makers that make laws in my area. A lot of them I have seen their pictures or watched a video of them but never communicated with them directly, so I am really excited about that.”

