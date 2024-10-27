SPRINGFIELD – To help pay tribute to veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and Senator Jason Plummer (55th-Edwardsville) are encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from November 11 through November 25 in honor of Veterans Day.

“Having the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois Capitol is a special tribute and humbling reminder to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Senator Harriss. “I look forward to visiting the display wall every year and reading the stories of our heroes.”

"As someone who has worn the uniform, I understand how much this annual Veterans Day Display means to the men and women who have served their nation and the impact this has on their loved ones" said Sen. Plummer. "It’s a heartfelt tribute to those who have given so much for our freedoms, and a much-needed reminder to honor their faces, their stories, and their commitment to our country."

Families are asked to submit a photo and written story (max: 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

Please email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by November 8, 2024, to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110 D Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-1154.

