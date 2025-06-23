GRANITE CITY - State Senator Erica Harriss and State Representative Amy Elik have partnered to host a free Kids Fair Event this weekend.

The event will feature free resources for parents and their children, free vison/hearing tests, face painting, food, touch-a-truck, a foam party, and so much more!

The Kids Fair will be held this Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. atThe Mill (Former Niedringhaus United Methodist Church), located at 1311 20th Street, Granite City, Ill., 62040.