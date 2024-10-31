ROXANA - As part of her annual Mayors’ Roundtable series, State Senator Erica Harriss brought together more than a dozen mayors from across the 56th District Tuesday.

“Each year, prior to the fall veto session, my office hosts a mayors' roundtable event that allows mayors from across the district to meet under one roof and engage in collaborative discussions on important issues in their communities,” said Senator Harriss. “It allows me the chance to update our officials on state issues, but also to gather feedback on issues important to them to take back to Springfield.”

Last year, the Mayors’ Roundtable was held in Edwardsville. This year’s event was held at the Roxana Village Hall.

“We are proud to partner with Senator Harriss in cohosting this year’s mayors’ roundtable event,” said Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds. “Bringing community leaders together and hearing about issues that are impacting or benefiting their communities is crucial in moving our towns forward. Having an open dialogue and direct connection to our state leaders is essential.”

Important topics at this year’s roundtable included infrastructure projects, homelessness, immigration, taxes, and strengthening small businesses. Senator Harriss looks forward to collaborating with local mayors on these issues and continuing discussions from the event in the future.

