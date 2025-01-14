WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today paid tribute to President Joe Biden for his service to our nation as the Biden-Harris administration comes to a close.

“Over the decades I have known President Joe Biden, he has proven to be one of the finest public servants America has seen. Coming from humble beginnings, he worked hard and put himself in positions to give back to this nation that has given so much to him. When it came to making decisions of consequence on issues that mattered most to the American people, Joe Biden put America first,” Durbin said. “Through immense personal tragedy, through setbacks and obstacles, President Biden has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, held steadfast onto his faith in America, and gave millions of people in the nation reasons for hope.”

Durbin continued, “His record—as a Senator, while serving as Vice President under Barack Obama, and while sitting behind the Resolute Desk himself—speaks for itself. When future generations hear the name ‘Joe Biden,’ they will think of the incredible growth, recovery, and progress America has made under his leadership.”

Durbin went on to recount the historic achievements of the Biden-Harris administration over the past four years, including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS & Science Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and more.

“And as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m proud to say that I worked with Joe Biden to confirm 235 judges to the federal bench under his leadership, including the first African American woman and former public defender as a member of the Supreme Court,” Durbin said. “And that is only here at home. On the global stage, he restored faith in America as a world power, a global leader, and a responsive ally that would not tolerate the post-World War II global order to be undermined by autocrats like Putin. He defended Ukraine, boosted competition with China, and strengthened alliances in the South Pacific. [He] oversaw the expansion of NATO and its bolstering of defenses of its Baltic members.”

Durbin continued, “But most importantly, thanks to Joe Biden, the office of the presidency once again stood for decency, civility, respect, and empathy. I sincerely hope our nation does not lose sight of these values.”

Durbin concluded, “Throughout his time in public service, President Biden inspired hope in so many millions of people. And in his commitment to ensuring that America lived up to her lofty ideals, he left a legacy that will shape history. President Biden, it has been an honor to count myself as your colleague and friend. On behalf of a grateful nation and world, I want to say to you—and to Jill, and all of your family who shared you with us for so long—thanks for making hope and history rhyme.”

