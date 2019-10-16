WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today met with Tony Montalto, President of Stand With Parkland, as well as Tom Hoyer, Treasurer of Stand With Parkland, and his wife Gena Hoyer to discuss ways to prevent school shootings. Tony’s 14-year-old daughter, Gina Montalto, and Tom and Gena’s 15-year-old son, Luke Hoyer, were killed in the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

“My heart breaks for the Montalto and Hoyer families, and for the thousands of families across this country that have lost a loved one due to the gun violence epidemic that is ravaging our nation,” Durbin said. “There are many people in this great nation who are doing all they can to try to reduce the epidemic of shootings – parents like the Montalto’s and Hoyer’s, community leaders, teachers, faith leaders, law enforcement, the medical community, and public officials. But what are we doing in the United States Senate? The answer is absolutely nothing. Senator McConnell must end the ‘do-nothing’ Senate and bring commonsense reforms like the House-passed Bipartisan Background Checks Act to the floor for a vote.”

More than 200 days ago, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R.8) passed the House of Representatives on a bipartisan basis. Approximately 90 percent of Americans support universal background checks, including the vast majority of gun owners and NRA members. Federal background check legislation is particularly important to Chicago as 60 percent of illegal firearms recovered in the city come from out-of-state.

