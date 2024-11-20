WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today took to the Senate floor to highlight the efforts of U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, to complete the Farm Bill, the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act. In his remarks, Durbin asked Stabenow, who was also on the Senate floor, about several aspects of the Farm Bill, which must be passed or extended by the end of December to prevent agricultural policy from reverting to Depression-era mandates.

“Those of us who serve in the United States Senate know that as Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, she [Stabenow] not only walks the walk, she talks the talk. She has shown her own expertise in achieving that goal [passing previous Farm Bills] and her understanding of a very complex piece of legislation,” Durbin said of Stabenow.

After emphasizing that the current Farm Bill expires at the end of December, Durbin asked Stabenow, “Would you explain to those who are not familiar with it what happens if we do nothing [fail to pass a new Farm Bill]?”

Stabenow replied that several critical agricultural programs would revert to Depression-era policies, leaving agricultural industries in turmoil. For the dairy industry, pricing structures would be disturbed, potentially causing the cost of dairy products to skyrocket if a new Farm Bill is not passed.

“When you say Depression-era programs, are you literally talking about the 1930s?” Durbin asked

Stabenow reiterated that without the legislation’s passage or an extension of the current bill, mandates from the 1930s would control the agricultural industry.

“If we fail to come together on a bipartisan basis before the end of the year, that is the reality that will be faced by the new administration?” Durbin asked.

Stabenow noted that while an extension could be passed, Congress would still face a looming deadline to pass the Farm Bill.

“We have short-term help in our bill. We have a five-year Farm Bill, and we can get it done now. [There are] 100 bipartisan bills that are included in our bill,” Stabenow said. “Our farmers and ranchers would be a whole lot better if we could get this done.”

Durbin continued his remarks, underscoring Stabenow’s message that the Senate must act soon to ensure the passage of the Farm Bill. Durbin then asked Stabenow about what provisions are in the new legislation that could support families in affording weekly groceries.

“We all know that the cost of food has gone up, making it more difficult for families to keep food on the table. And we also know that low-income people face that. And what are the nutrition programs that are part of this Farm Bill that can help them?” Durbin asked Stabenow.

Stabenow explained that SNAP will be protected under the legislation, which also includes funding for food banks.

Durbin concluded his remarks on the Senate floor by praising Stabenow’s work on the Farm Bill, as well as urging his colleagues to swiftly pass the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act.

“When it comes to the Agriculture Committee, she [Stabenow] does her homework. She understands the complexity of a big bill and that there are real life, human issues that face us. There are real people who are waiting for us to get our job done,” Durbin said.

“I sincerely hope that we can get this done before the end of the year,” Durbin concluded.

The Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act, which Stabenow introduced today, adds $39 billion in new funds to support farmers, nutrition, and rural communities. The legislation makes sensible and affordable updates in crop insurance and farm safety-net triggers that meet today’s economic conditions while also protecting grocery assistance for seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income working moms with kids. Additionally, the bill keeps conservation incentives intact to support farmers to meet climate-smart markets like low carbon biofuels and effectively doubles international trade promotion funds at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

