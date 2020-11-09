SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election:

Article continues after sponsor message

“President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term. He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal. And by his side is an outstanding Vice President-elect in my colleague, Kamala Harris. Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to tackle this coronavirus pandemic head-on, get our economy back on track, and move our country forward.

“The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”

More like this: