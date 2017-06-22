Sen. Durbin issues statement about Trumpcare Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after Senate Republicans finally released their secret health care repeal bill:



"Now we know why Senate Republicans kept this bill a secret for so long — it will take health insurance away from millions of Americans, and increase costs for Illinois seniors and families," Durbin said. "The deep cuts to Medicaid are a disaster for downstate and Chicagoland areas as well.



"We need to stop this Republican health care repeal effort now that we know the devastating impact of their secret bill."

