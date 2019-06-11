WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today recounted his trip this past weekend to Alton, Illinois, on the Mississippi River and Winchester, Illinois, near the Illinois River to see first-hand the effects of severe flooding that has reached historically high levels and duration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin thanked local volunteers, first responders, charitable organizations, and officials at Illinois’ state government agencies for their emergency response efforts. Durbin also pledged to do everything he can in the Senate to ensure the federal government is being responsive to the needs of Illinois counties still at-risk of dangerous flooding.

“But the one group that also should be recognized that may not have a formal title are just the men and women, the families, the community leaders, who have stepped up and rolled up their sleeves to fill the sandbags and help their neighbors. It’s not just a Midwestern thing, but it is a Midwestern thing,” Durbin said. “In this time of need, with this kind of flooding damage in Alton and all across our state, it does my heart proud to see folks once again responding to this call.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker has declared a disaster in 34 out of Illinois’ 102 counties, which is one-third of the State.

More like this: