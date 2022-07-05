HIGHLAND PARK – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement regarding this morning’s mass shooting at Highland Park’s July 4th parade after joining Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and other officials to give an update on the status of the investigation:

“Absolutely terrifying. Illinoisans who set out this morning to celebrate our Independence Day and watch Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade found themselves running for their lives. At least six of them will never make it home. Someone’s child. Someone’s grandparent.

“My heart goes out to the families who will never see their loved ones again and I join the entire Highland Park community in grieving their losses and wishing swift recoveries for the victims who survived.

“Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence, and I’ve made clear to both Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering that I will do whatever I can at the federal level to get them the resources they need to not just catch the shooter, but to help Highland Park recover from this tragedy.

“Last month, Congress proved that bipartisan compromises on gun safety are possible. Today proved that we can’t stop there. We have to do more to keep our communities safe. We have to pass additional commonsense reforms that wide majorities of Americans are crying out for—that 6 Illinoisans can no longer cry out for. I won’t let their memories be forgotten.”

