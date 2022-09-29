EAST ST. LOUIS – To offer residents a secure option to discard documents with personal information, State Senator Christopher Belt is hosting an event with free shredding services in Madison.

“Shredding sensitive documents is a strong way to protect yourself and your loved ones from identity fraud,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I encourage everyone in our community to gather documents and attend this free event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Free shredding services will be available from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 320 Madison Ave. in Madison.

Questions should be directed to Sen. Belt’s office by calling 618-875-1212.

More like this: