EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt is highlighting nearly $1 million in grant funding to the East Side Health District.

“Securing this funding for the East Side Health District is a proud moment in our continued effort to advance public health, clean energy and workforce development,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “The work we’ve done with the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act is just beginning, and with initiatives like these, we are ensuring that communities in the Metro East are not left behind.”

The East Side Health District received a significant boost in their mission to improve public health and the environment byadvancing clean energy and workforce development, securing approximately $1 million to implement energy efficiency measures and expand solar energy initiatives across its six health clinics, serving Stites, Canteen, East St. Louis and Cahokia Heights—areas recognized as environmental justice communities. The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is funded through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which Belt supported in 2021.

This project is a vital step toward a more sustainable future for East St. Louis and surrounding areas, and ESHD is committed to ensuring that local residents benefit from the clean energy economy both now and in the future. The project will create clean energy jobs and eventually reduce electricity usage to zero in both ESHD-owned and leased buildings throughout the region.The region’s designated Energy Transition Navigator, United Congregations of Metro East, will identify individuals eligible for the Clean Jobs Workforce Network Program where they can receive hands-on training and gain valuable field experience. These efforts stimulate economic development by investing in East St. Louis communities, reducing ESHD energy costs, and improving local environmental health and local air quality.

“This transformative funding gives the health district critical resources necessary to foster sustainable development, create new opportunities, and drive meaningful change where it is needed most,” said Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, ESHD’s public health administrator. “These efforts not only protect our environment but also promote better health outcomes for future generations. We are truly grateful for this program's vision and investment in a more equitable and sustainable future for all.”

To see a full list of awardees, click here.

