BELLEVILLE – State Senator Christopher Belt helped secure a $400,000 grant for Doula Lab, a Belleville-based organization that provides doula services and training for the Metro East community.

“The path to parenthood looks different for everyone, so it’s important we invest in pregnancy services that help individuals feel respected, supported and safe,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “I have been a major advocate for doula services in Springfield throughout my career, and I’m glad we’re taking the necessary steps to expand services.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Organizations across Illinois received $4.5 million in Birth Equity grants aimed at eliminating racial disparities and avoiding preventable deaths. The grants were awarded by the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Office of Women’s Health & Family Services. Senator Belt co-sponsored House Bill 5142 in 2024, which requires private insurance plans to cover doula services. Belt also voted for last year’s state budget which included the $4.5 million in grant funding.

"The grant funding will be used to train and certify 20 or more new doulas, enhance reproductive health education, and improve community access to culturally competent maternal care,” said Doula Lab CEO Charity Bean. “This investment will directly impact the Belleville, IL, and Metro East communities by reducing maternal health disparities, increasing access to essential services, and fostering long-term birth equity."

To see a full list of grantees across the state, click here.

More like this: