SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt stood alongside his colleagues to highlight a measure that would simplify the college admissions process for high school seniors and community college transfer students at a press conference on Thursday.

“High school seniors and community college transfer students already have enough on their plates,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “The last thing they need is a complicated college application process filled with extra fees, paperwork and delays.”

Senate Bill 2448 would grant automatic admission to qualified applicants at all public institutions of higher education and community colleges that participate in the direct admissions program. Under the legislation, students would no longer face the burden of repeated application processes or unnecessary application fees, ensuring a smoother transition into postsecondary education.

The legislation would allow the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Community College Board, Student Assistance Commission and State Board of Education to work with Illinois public universities to set the qualifications. Beginning in their senior year of high school, students would be able to register for the direct admissions program and receive automatic admissions offers — free of charge — from universities and community colleges. This means they won’t have to go through the repeated application process or pay application fees. Instead, they’ll be able to focus on what matters most: their education and future.

“I want to be clear — college isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay,” said Belt. “Getting a technical education and working with your hands should be celebrated. Becoming an entrepreneur and opening your own business should be celebrated. But for those students who do want to attend, we want to make the process as easy and straightforward as possible.”

Senate Bill 2448 awaits further consideration in the Senate.

