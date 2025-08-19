SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt’s measure to expand career and technical education programs to support regional manufacturing was signed into law.

“Many kids have no idea that these jobs exist and they can be a part of this industry,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Without a family member or friend working in the trades, kids may never have a clue how to get started. That’s why this law is important – it amplifies access to the trades through training programs.”

Senate Bill 58 expands a current program that is successful in other parts of the state to the Metro East. The program allows manufacturing companies to partner with local community colleges and high schools to set up technical training programs that translate directly into a job. This gives students from all backgrounds access to job training programs at their high school or local community college through the regional partnership.

“Manufacturing is a cornerstone of the Illinois economy, and one of the industry’s key challenges is finding skilled workers,” said IMA Education Foundation Executive Director Sarah Hartwick. “To build the next generation workforce, it’s important we work collaboratively with employers, educators and policymakers to create chances for students to learn about manufacturing through career exploration and specialized training opportunities. We thank Sen. Christopher Belt for his leadership on this impactful measure, which will strengthen regional partnerships to develop a pipeline of talent that will invest our communities for generations to come.”

Senate Bill 58 was signed into law on Friday and takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

