Sen. Belt Announces Funding For St. Clair County School Libraries
SWANSEA — State Senator Christopher Belt announced that school libraries across St. Clair and Madison counties will receive more than $30,000 in state grant funding.
“School libraries are a safe place for many kids to expand their knowledge and prepare for their future,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “The funding will help our school libraries keep up with times by helping them upgrade to new technology used to help kids learn.”
The grants, awarded throughout Illinois, included annual per capita grant funding, public library construction grants and newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need upgrade their technology infrastructure. School districts receiving funding in the 57th Senate District include:
- Belle Valley School District 119 - $850
- Belleville Township High School District 201 - $4,072
- Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $2,374
- Dupo Community Unit School District 196 - $850
- East Saint Louis School District 189 - $3,541
- Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 - $850
- Freeburg Community High School District 77 - $850
- Grant CCSD 110 - $850
- Harmony-Emge School District 175 - $850
- High Mount School District 116 - $850
- Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 - $850
- Madison Community Unit School District 12 - $850
- Mascoutah Community Unit District 19 - $3,547
- Millstadt CCSD 160 - $850
- New Athens Community Unit School District 60 - $850
- O'Fallon School District 90 - $3,375
- O'Fallon Township High School District 203 - $2,221
- Signal Hill School District 181 - $850
- Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 - $850
The grants will support school library services for over 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.
