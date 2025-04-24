SWANSEA — State Senator Christopher Belt announced that school libraries across St. Clair and Madison counties will receive more than $30,000 in state grant funding.

“School libraries are a safe place for many kids to expand their knowledge and prepare for their future,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “The funding will help our school libraries keep up with times by helping them upgrade to new technology used to help kids learn.”

The grants, awarded throughout Illinois, included annual per capita grant funding, public library construction grants and newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need upgrade their technology infrastructure. School districts receiving funding in the 57th Senate District include:

Belle Valley School District 119 - $850

Belleville Township High School District 201 - $4,072

Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $2,374

Dupo Community Unit School District 196 - $850

East Saint Louis School District 189 - $3,541

Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 - $850

Freeburg Community High School District 77 - $850

Grant CCSD 110 - $850

Harmony-Emge School District 175 - $850

High Mount School District 116 - $850

Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 - $850

Madison Community Unit School District 12 - $850

Mascoutah Community Unit District 19 - $3,547

Millstadt CCSD 160 - $850

New Athens Community Unit School District 60 - $850

O'Fallon School District 90 - $3,375

O'Fallon Township High School District 203 - $2,221

Signal Hill School District 181 - $850

Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 - $850

The grants will support school library services for over 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

