EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt announced that 24 school districts across the Metro East will receive over $6 million in evidence-based funding, in addition to the base funding that the state provides.

“Investing in our public schools means investing in the future of Metro East students,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This evidence-based funding gives our local school districts the resources they need to deliver quality education our communities expect and deserve.”

The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate Democrat-backed evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing state revenue on those needs. The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

School districts across the Metro East set to receive funding through the formula include:

Belle Valley School District 119: $113,836

Belleville School District 118: $345,546

Belleville Township High School District 201: $2,248,945

Brooklyn Unit School District 188: $3,533

Cahokia Unit School District 187: $286,064

Dupo School District 196: $75,023

East St. Louis School District 189: $4,606

Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70: $35,345

Freeburg Community High School District 77: $135,747

Grant School District 110: $53,226

Harmony-Emge School District 175: $50,946

High Mount School District 116: $17,093

Lebanon School District 9: $9,179

Mascoutah School District 19: $1,685,230

Millstadt School District 160: $11,315

New Athens School District 60: $86,070

O'Fallon School District 90: $383,712

O'Fallon Township High School District 203: $559,026

St. Clair County Regional Office of Education: $16,123

Shiloh Village School District 85: $40,047

Signal Hill School District 181: $19,434

Smithton School District 130: $33,590

Whiteside School District 115: $61,883

Wolf Branch School District 113: $101,127

The Fiscal Year 2026 budget invested $300 million in new funding into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model.

