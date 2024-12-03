ALTON — A semi-truck struck a utility pole at the intersection of 20th and Alby streets in Alton on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2024, causing temporary disruption to a nearby city security camera. The driver initially fled the scene but later returned to acknowledge involvement in the incident.

The collision occurred around 7:52 a.m. Tuesday when the truck was making a turn, resulting in damage to the utility pole.

Ameren Illinois workers were dispatched to repair the pole following the accident. According to reports, the outage affected only the city security camera in the vicinity.

The Alton Police Department was notified of the crash shortly after it occurred. The suspect vehicle was identified as a tractor-trailer pulling a flatbed trailer, which had left the scene before officers arrived.

Further investigation led to identifying the truck's owner, and the company subsequently contacted the driver, who returned to the scene.

As of now, details regarding any potential charges or ongoing investigations have not yet been made available.