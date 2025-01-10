COLLINSVILLE - Mia Semith led all scorers with 25 points, while Gabby Cook added 12 points, as Edwardsville went on a pair of big runs in the second and third quarters, defeating Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game 62-32 Thursday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers went on an 8-0 run after making three of four free throws after Kahoks coach Colin Moore was called for a technical foul arguing an earlier call, and iced the game in the third quarter after going on a 13-6 run to end the third quarter to go ahead 53-26.

Edwardsville scored the first nine points of the game, as Semith scored four points, and Alandyn Simmons also had a basket and Cook hit on a three-point play to give the Tigers a 9-0 lead. The Kahoks rallied, behind Talesha Gilmore to cut the lead to 13-11, going on an 11-2 run, but Edwardsville got a three from Semith to take a 16-11 lead after the first quarter.

Collinsville came to within 18-13, but after a foul was called on Gilmore, Moore argued a call from earlier, and was hit with the technical. Kaylee Hauschild hit one of the two free throws for the foul, but Semith hit both of the technical free throws, and it sparked the Tigers on to a 13-9 run the remainder of the period, Semith doing much of the damage, to allow Edwardsville to take 34-17 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Edwardsville started out with a 6-2 run, and Semith stayed hot from the floor, as the Tigers went on to a 13-6 run the remainder of the quarter to go ahead 53-26 at the end of the period. The fourth quarter saw the Kahoks rally back, but the Tigers had the answers, as Edwardsville went on to their 62-32 win.

Semith led the Tigers with 25 points, while Cook added 12 points, Lainey McFarlin scored 10 points, Kennedy GIeseking had five points, both Hauschild and Sophie Shapiro had four points each, and Simmons had two points. Gilmore led the Kahoks with 17 points, while Carsyn Moad had six points, Ashley Janini scored five points, and both Karley Call and Lily Carlisle had two points apiece.

Edwardsville is now 8-6, and host Belleville West Tuesday night, then go on the road to meet Alton next Thursday night, both games starting at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers then play Chatham Glenwood in a shootout at Highland on Jan. 18 in a game that starts at 11:30 a.m.

Collinsville goes to 8-8, and is set to host Waterloo Monday night, then hosts Alton on Tuesday night, and are at Belleville East next Thursday, with all games starting at 7:30 p.m.

