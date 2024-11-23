EDWARDSVILLE – Mia Semith led the way with 19 points, while newcomer Alandyn Simmons, a transfer from St. Louis Lift For Life Academy, added 11 points, but it was a solid defense that forced 24 turnovers that helped the Edwardsville girls basketball team to a season-opening 48-43 win over Pleasant Plains Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers held the Cardinals to 40 percent shooting from the field while forcing the turnovers, and the solid defense, plus a year’s worth of experience, allowed Edwardsville to come away with the opening win.

“We talked about that before the game, and just being prepared on defense, taking their basket cuts away," said Edwardsville head coach Bryan Young. "We knew they were a base-cut, basket-cut team, so I thought we did a good job of staying in the passing lanes, and getting a lot of turnovers.”

The experience the Tigers gained last season definitely showed late in the game, when Edwardsville was able to shut down the Pleasant Plains offense, and able to pick up critical turnovers at the key times.

“I think all of our players are a year older, so that means a year better," Coach Young said. "We still have some mistakes, but this is the first part of the year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we improve each game.”

The addition of Simmons is a key acquisition for the Tigers. Simmons came up with some key baskets and defensive plays that held the Cardinals off the board at critical times, and she’s already added a new dimension for Edwardsville.

“Yes, she’s tough,” Young said of Simmons. “When she played downhill, plays with force, she’s hard to guard. The main thing with her is just keeping her within herself a little bit. She’s just gotta when to pass, and when to go, but she’s a force.”

Semith added on a big scoring spurt to put the Tigers up to stay, and she hit key baskets to help keep Pleasant Plains at bay.

“Mia, she goes in spurts sometimes, and tonight, in the third quarter, she came out and made a couple of shots, and got it going," Young said. "I think the kids do feed off her. She comes as a catalyst, and settles everyone down, but she made some big plays there for us in the third quarter, just kind of kept everybody calm. I told them at the start of the fourth quarter, we can go get it.”

It's always good to get the opener out of the way, but the Tigers have another stern test on Saturday afternoon at the O’Fallon Shootout, going against Quincy.

"We have go play Quincy, so I know that’s going to be a tough one," Young said. "But, like I said, each game, we’re looking to improve and get better. Whether we win or lose, we’ve got a lot of mistakes we made tonight that we’re going to clean up, and play better tomorrow. But tomorrow’s a big game at the O’Fallon Shootout against Quincy.”

The two sides traded baskets to get the game started, before Bailey Leach and Madison Burke put the Cardinals up 8-4, with Pleasant Plains holding a 10-6 lead at quarter time. In the second quarter, an early baseline three from Semith gave the Tigers their first lead at 11-10, but the Cardinals got back-to-back threes from Leach and Burke to go up 16-13, Pleasant Plains was able to maintain the advantage, and led 21-20 at halftime.

When the second half started, a basket off a steal of the inbounds pass to open the third, and a three, both by Semith, gave the Tigers a 25-21 lead. The Cardinals fought back, and managed to forge a 34-34 tie late in the period, but a late three by Laney McFarlin gave Edwardsville a 37-34 lead at the end of the period, The Tigers maintained the lead, using stout defense and timely scoring to keep Pleasant Plains on the ropes, with McFarlin and Sophie Shapiro adding on key free throws to give Edwardsville a late 47-40 lead. The Cardinals had one last rally to come within 47-43, but a late free throw by Semith iced the game for the Tigers at 48-43.

Semith led the way with 19 points, while McFarlin added 15 points, Simmons came up with 11 points in her debut, both Layne Logan and Shapiro had four points each, and Gabby Cook had two points.

The Cardinals are now 1-1 on the new season, while the Tigers start off 1-0, and face the Blue Devils in the O’Fallon Shootout at the OTHS Panther Dome Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Edwardsville then plays at Springfield Monday night at 7 p.m., then play at Breese Mater Dei Catholic early Wednesday evening at 4:30 p.m., before facing Alton in its Southwestern Conference opener Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

