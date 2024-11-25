O'FALLON - Mia Semith again was the leading scorer for Edwardsville, putting up 12 points, while Laney McFarlin added 10 points. And once again, the Tigers' defense made the difference in a 42-29 win over Quincy at the Southern Illinois Shootout, held Saturday afternoon at the OTHS Panther Dome in O'Fallon.

Edwardsville's defense held a good Blue Devil team to its 29 points and has conceded only 72 points in its first two games, both wins.

In addition to Semith and McFarlin, transfer Alandyn Simmons, from St. Louis Lift For Life Academy, came up with six points, Sophie Shapiro, Maddie Madison, and Kaylee Hauschild all had four points each, and Gabby Cook scored two points.

Quincy is now 1-1, while the Tigers go to 2-0, and play at Springfield Monday night at 7:30 p.m., then go to Breese Mater Dei Catholic for a Thanksgiving Eve game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.