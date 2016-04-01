EDWARSDVILLE – Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts will be hosting a self-defense fundraiser this Saturday, April 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. at their studio located 310 Hillsboro Ave in Edwardsville.

Tickets for the class are $25 and 100-percent of the proceeds from the afternoon event will benefit Got Your Six Support Dogs. The Collinsville-based organization provides veterans and first responders that have post-traumatic stress disorders, traumatic brain injuries or sexual trauma while serving in the military cope with their traumas with specialized service dog companions.

The women’s self-defense class will showcase some of tactics used by Grogan’s in their instructions. Those in attendance will learn safety tips and awareness strategies, vital areas to strike if attacked, how to generate more power from one’s body than ever thought possible and how to feel confident while protecting one’s self or their loved ones.

