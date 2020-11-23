Honey bee expert Keith Seiz will appear at 6 p.m. December 14, 2020, Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club Virtual Speakers Series.

Seiz of the National Honey Board will address the topic of honey bees and their importance to our food ecosystem. Also discussed will be how to help honey bee populations in your community by planting pollinator gardens.

Go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades to Events, December 14, and click on "Virtual Speaker Series" to register. Chris Krusa at krusachris@gmail.com or call 410-490-5024 if questions.

