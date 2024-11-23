Our Daily Show LIVE From the Grafton Country Music Festival: Seed to Sewn

GRAFTON - At the Grafton Country Music Festival, Seed to Sewn shared their work with the Riverbend community.

As a business, Seed to Sewn creates direct-to-film custom shirts, hoodies and more. They have collaborated with the City of Grafton to design products for the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA) and other Grafton projects like Witches on the Water and Music in the Park.

“We’re proud to support Grafton, the memorial, Music in the Park, the Country Music Festival, Witches on the Water,” said owner Joellen. “I think Grafton is a great town with a lot of great people. Can’t think of a better cause.”

Seed to Sewn was selling products during the Country Music Festival, with donations going to support the Grafton Chamber of Commerce to help build the NMMA. Co-owners Joellen and Chris noted that they are eager to help out local projects and causes by donating percentages of their sales.

For example, during Grafton’s recent Witches on the Water event, Seed to Sewn donated $5 for every T-shirt sold. They ultimately donated $1,830 toward the NMMA project as a result of this event.

“I know it looks like a drop in the bucket, but that’s a lot of T-shirts,” Joellen said.

In addition to their event items and their NMMA line, Seed to Sewn works directly with customers to design and print customized items. Family reunions, small businesses, and sports teams all come to Seed to Sewn for their uniforms and shirts.

Joellen and Chris especially enjoy events like the Country Music Festival where they can speak directly to customers and share more about their work. They noted their excitement to be involved in the festival and their hopes for more business in the future, which in turn will mean they can donate to more causes like the NMMA.

“We try to help ourselves and give back at the same time,” Chris explained. “This opportunity has been fantastic for us to do both. We were brand new when we started this, and we’ve grown, and things have progressed, and it’s been fantastic.”

For more information about Seed to Sewn, visit their official website at SeedToSewn.com.

