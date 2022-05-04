ALTON - It won’t be long before the new McDonald’s opens its doors at 717 East Broadway in Alton.

Construction started in mid-March and has progressed in a quick fashion, Alton Mayor David Goins said. The Bold family owns this McDonald’s and others around the region. Much of the structure is in place with the foundation, plumbing, and more for the new restaurant. The McDonald’s in Alton was destroyed in a terrible fire on June 18, 2021. The next step is simply to finish the inside and install the new equipment.

Mayor Goins said he has heard sometime in early summer the restaurant will open to customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The construction appears to be going well,” Mayor Goins said. “I am encouraged by all the work being done to bring it back to functionality.

“We are encouraged that all the workers will be able to come back to their jobs. It will definitely be a boom in that area once it is up and running again. Many people stop by McDonald’s on their way to work in Alton and across the river in the morning and throughout the day. Everything will be brand new and state-of-the-art with the new McDonald’s.”

More like this: