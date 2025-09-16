CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed September 15-21, 2025, Rail Safety Week in Illinois, marking the 12th year of the statewide awareness initiative. In recognition, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) and Operation Lifesaver, a national rail safety non-profit, will be sharing life-saving rail safety information around the state.

“Knowing how to act safely on and around railways is key to preventing collisions and protecting Illinoisians,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rail Safety Week is a reminder of the dangers associated with highway-rail crossings, and the importance of always looking and listening near train tracks. I would encourage all Illinoisans to attend a rail safety event this week and share the information with loved ones.”

“Every three hours, someone in the US is hit by a train. With more than 7,000 miles of tracks and 10,000 public highway-rail crossings, the sheer size of Illinois’ rail system puts us at a greater risk for collision,”said Aisha Jackson, ICC Rail Safety Specialist and Illinois Operation Lifesaver Coordinator. “That’s why it’s essential to obey warning signs and crossing signals. When in doubt, remember that trains always have the right of way.”

Around four in every five collisions occur where active warning devices like gates, bells, or flashing signs are already installed. In 2024, 104 collisions were reported at public highway-rail crossings in Illinois, resulting in 20 fatalities and 52 injuries.

“It’s no contest between you and a moving train. Staying alert, removing headphones, and waiting at crossing signals can help pedestrians and motorists avoid becoming another collision statistic,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. “The ICC prioritizes rail safety year-round by using the Grade Crossing Protection Fund to help local communities afford warning signals, gates, approach improvements, and other life-saving infrastructure.”

Illinois’ rail safety efforts are supported by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, local and rail law enforcement, first responders, and area railroad companies.

To request an Operation Lifesaver presentation, please contact the ICC’s Rail Safety Specialist Aisha Jackson.

Safety blitz and event schedule:

Monday, September 15

CN Rail Safety Week Kickoff, 17650 Ashland Ave, Homewood, 10:30am

Tuesday, September 16

Traffic Safety Day Press Event, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion, 8:00am

Wednesday September 17

Metra Station Blitz, 7600 W Grand Ave, Elmwood Park, 5:30-9:00am

Press Conference, 11 W. Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, 9:30am

Saturday, September 20

Fox River Trolley Museum train rides, 365 S La Fox St, South Elgin, 9:00am-3:00pm

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses, and repossession agencies. The Commission’s Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.

