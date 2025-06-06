GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man has been charged with burglary after being seen on a doorbell security camera and leaving a trail of muddy shoeprints.

Michael C. Jackson, 45, of Granite City, was charged on May 27, 2025 with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. On March 8, 2025, Jackson allegedly broke into a Granite City residence with the intent to commit a theft.

A petition to deny Jackson’s pretrial release was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The petition states the homeowner reported a burglary seen on their doorbell security camera around 2:14 a.m.

“Responding officers found shoeprints in the mud outside and inside the residence,” the petition states. “Officers located defendant nearby wearing shoes with matching shoeprints … Officers found a crowbar at the scene as well as a busted door frame as a result of being pried open.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Jackson, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

