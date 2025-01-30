COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a full closure of Interstate 255 in both directions between Illinois 157 to Illinois 15 goes into effect early Saturday, weather permitting, as part of an accelerated $65.4 million rehabilitation and resurfacing. Made possible by the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, the project is the second of five phases to repair and improve I-255 in Illinois, an effort being done faster, cheaper and safer by closing the work zone to traffic when possible.

“The reputation of I-255 as one of the roughest stretches of road in the state is well-known, but that’s about to change,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “By strategically closing the work zone, we are delivering these much-needed improvements quicker and at a reduced cost. We look forward to providing safer, more reliable travel throughout the region for you and your families as soon as possible.”

A late July reopening of the section closing this weekend is anticipated.

The project includes bridge repairs, safety upgrades, new lighting and guardrails, improved signage and drainage, as well as replacement of badly deteriorated pavement still in use from when I-255 was first built in 1984. The section between Illinois 157 and Illinois 15 closing this weekend carries between 48,000 and 71,000 vehicles a day but has required frequent unscheduled lane closures to make emergency repairs in recent years.

By closing I-255 to complete the work, construction will be completed in just six months instead of staging the work over multiple years, resulting in an estimated $10 million in savings. Also, by removing live traffic from the work zone, a significant safety risk to workers and drivers is eliminated.

While I-255 is under construction, the public is encouraged to adjust travel times and consider other modes of transportation, including transit, if feasible. Please allow extra time for trips through the impacted area, especially the initial first few days of construction. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to additional signage, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

A posted detour will direct drivers to Interstates 55 and 64. Visit https://idot.click/i255-il15-to-il157 for more information, including project maps, suggested alternative routes, timelines and regular updates.

Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing I-255, which long has been identified as one of the worst roads in the state due to its poor condition.

The first section, the 7.5 miles between Collinsville Road and Illinois 15, was finished in 2020 almost a month ahead of schedule, a $67 million project that also was completed in one construction season by closing the work zone, reducing the overall cost by $14 million.

The remaining three phases to improve I-255 will continue the work between the Mississippi River and Illinois 157. Dates and timelines are still to be determined, but the projects are included in IDOT’s latest multiyear program. No decisions have been made regarding additional full closures of the work zones.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Rebuild Illinois accomplishments through 2024 include approximately $18 billion of improvements statewide on 6,896 miles of highway, 742 bridges and 1,056 additional safety improvements.

