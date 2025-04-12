EDWARDSVILLE – In order to make road repairs, a section of Franklin Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, April 14, 2025. The road will be inaccessible to traffic just east of Lautner Lane between approximately 1017 and 1022 E. Franklin Avenue.

The closure will begin about 7 a.m. Monday, and is expected to last through Friday, April 18, weather permitting. Since the impacted section of Franklin Avenue is in close proximity to Leclaire Elementary School, the work was scheduled to coincide with spring break week for the Edwardsville School District.

Franklin Avenue will be accessible on either side of the construction zone, but alternative routes will be necessary to avoid the closure.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s patience. Anyone who must drive in that area is asked to please use caution for the safety of the City’s Public Works crews completing the repairs.

Questions about these improvements can be emailed to the Public Works Department: publicworks@cityofedwardsville.com.

