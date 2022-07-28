EDWARDSVILLE – A portion of Center Grove Road near Edwardsville High School will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, weather permitting.

The repairs are being completed by RCS Construction. During that period, the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Plummer Drive and Esic Drive.

A full roadway closure for all traffic will be in place between the eastern and main entrances to Edwardsville High School. Motorists will be required to use alternate routes, and detour routes will be posted.

Both entrances to the school and sports complex will remain open, as well as local access to businesses and subdivisions between Plummer Drive and Esic Drive.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

