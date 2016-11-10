 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, November 11th in observance of Veterans’ Day.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will reopen on Saturday, November 12th. Offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will reopen on Monday, November 14th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Nov 11, 2024 - Undeclared Milk Allergen Prompts Kirkland Butter Recall

Nov 13, 2024 - Fastwave Live at Post 1308, Puzzle Me This Headline Your Weekend Events

3 days ago - 30th Annual Alton Tree Lighting & The Buzztones Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Nov 2, 2024 - November is Recognized as Home Care and Hospice Month

Nov 8, 2024 - Live Music, A Salute To Veterans Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

 