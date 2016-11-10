Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Friday, November 11th in observance of Veterans’ Day.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will reopen on Saturday, November 12th. Offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will reopen on Monday, November 14th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

