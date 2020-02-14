Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will close in observance of Presidents Day.

Offices and Driver Services Facilities operating on:

Monday through Friday will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Monday through Saturday, which are Chicago North, Chicago West and Chicago South facilities, will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Tuesday through Saturday will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, or renew license plate stickers online.

