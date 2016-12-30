Secretary of State offices closed for New Year’s Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, December 31st, in observance of New Year’s Day. Article continues after sponsor message All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, January 3rd. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending