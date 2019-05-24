SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, all Tuesday through Saturday Driver Services facilities will be closed on Saturday, May 25.

All office and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, May 28th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Giannoulias Launches Interactive Portal to Determine Whether Illinoisans Need a REAL ID
Mar 1, 2025
April Is Safe Digging Month In Illinois
Yesterday
Quick Response Restores Gas Service After Pipeline Hit In Edwardsville
Mar 17, 2025
IDHR and Illinois Office to Prevent and End Homelessness Issue Letter Safeguarding Civil Rights for Persons Experiencing Homelessness
Mar 13, 2025
Illinois EPA Announces Expansion and Modernization of Vehicle Emissions Testing Network
Mar 15, 2025

 