SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2019, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, all Tuesday through Saturday Driver Services facilities will be closed on Saturday, May 25.

All office and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, May 28th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

