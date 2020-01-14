SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Offices and Driver Services Facilities operating on a:

Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday Jan. 20, 2020.

Monday through Saturday schedule, which are Chicago North, West and South facilities, will be closed on Saturday, January 18 and Monday January 20, 2020.

Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 18.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, or renew license plate stickers online.

