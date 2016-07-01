SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Monday through Friday Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4th, 2016, in observance of Independence Day. In addition, all Tuesday through Saturday Driver Services facilities will be closed on Saturday, July 2nd.

All Secretary of State office and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, July 5th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

