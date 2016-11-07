Secretary of State offices closed for General Election Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, November 8th in observance of the General Election Day. All offices and facilities will reopen on Wednesday, November 9th. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending