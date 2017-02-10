SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, February 13th, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, February 11th, in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, February 14th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Giannoulias Launches Interactive Portal to Determine Whether Illinoisans Need a REAL ID
Mar 1, 2025
Durbin Voices His Opposition To Trump Admin’s Proposed Cuts At USPS During Meeting With National Association Of Letter Carriers
Mar 27, 2025
Speakeasy Swing Dance, Live Music, and Owl Insights: Your Weekend Go-Guide
Feb 19, 2025
Warming Facilities Open Across Belleville-O'Fallon For Cold Relief
Feb 18, 2025
Rivers Project Master Plan Update Public Comment Period Is Underway
Jan 13, 2025

 