Secretary of State offices closed for Abraham Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, February 13th, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, February 11th, in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, February 14th.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.
