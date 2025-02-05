ALTON - The Illinois Secretary of State's mobile Driver Services unit will be at Senior Services Plus on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave, Alton, Ill., 62002.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives of the Secretary of State's office will be on hand to assist with renewing or correcting driver's licenses, converting existing standard driver’s licenses into REAL ID driver’s licenses, obtaining renewed or first time Standard or REAL state IDs, issuing free state IDs for seniors aged 65 or older, and purchasing license plate stickers.

Attendees can also register to be an organ donor/tissue donor and register to vote while applying for a driver’s license or identification card.

Please contact Leslie Eberlin at 618-465-3298 ext. 123 or leberlin@seniorservicesplus.org with questions. A list of acceptable documents for the issuance of first time ID’s and REAL ID’s can be found at www.ilsos.gov.

More like this: