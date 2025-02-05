ALTON - The Illinois Secretary of State's mobile Driver Services unit will be at Senior Services Plus on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave, Alton, Ill., 62002.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives of the Secretary of State's office will be on hand to assist with renewing or correcting driver's licenses, converting existing standard driver’s licenses into REAL ID driver’s licenses, obtaining renewed or first time Standard or REAL state IDs, issuing free state IDs for seniors aged 65 or older, and purchasing license plate stickers.

Attendees can also register to be an organ donor/tissue donor and register to vote while applying for a driver’s license or identification card.

Please contact Leslie Eberlin at 618-465-3298 ext. 123 or leberlin@seniorservicesplus.org with questions. A list of acceptable documents for the issuance of first time ID’s and REAL ID’s can be found at www.ilsos.gov.

More like this:

Giannoulias Launches Interactive Portal to Determine Whether Illinoisans Need a REAL ID
Mar 1, 2025
Giannoulias Announces IDs In Apple Wallet Will Be Coming to Illinois
Jan 13, 2025
Strebel Responds to Recording: "This Is a Political Hit Job - The Real Story Is Who Took Action to Clean Up Alton"
Mar 25, 2025
Giannoulias to Metro East Residents: Get Real or Get Grounded
Jan 23, 2025
Illinois Gaming Board reminds Illinoisans March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Mar 14, 2025

 