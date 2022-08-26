Secretary Of State Jesse White Tests Positive For COVID-19 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tested positive for the COVID-19 virus yesterday. Article continues after sponsor message Secretary White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. He is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending