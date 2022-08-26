Secretary Of State Jesse White Tests Positive For COVID-19
Office of the Illinois Secretary of State
August 26, 2022 9:57 AM
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tested positive for the COVID-19 virus yesterday.
Secretary White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. He is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines.
